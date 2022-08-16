ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Travelin’ With Joe: Raiders focused on rock, not hard place

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKNfb_0hITaY0Z00
Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix (center), flanked by senior offensive lineman Austin English (left) and senior running back/safety Dalton Haynes, talks during Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day in July. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.

PLEASANT VALLEY — A new day for Pleasant Valley football sums up simply. It’s all about the rock and no longer about the hard place.

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

Prep football: McAdory turns to run, tops Oxford

OXFORD — After opening the 2020 and 2021 football seasons with perennial state powerhouse Thompson, the Oxford High Yellow Jackets seemed to catch a break this season with McAdory coming to Lamar Stadium. McAdory was kicking off its second season under coach Aryvia Holmes on Friday. The former star...
OXFORD, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
4K+
Followers
132
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy