Townville, PA

Titusville Herald

Jill Ellen Spence,

Friends of Jill Ellen Spence, who passed away on July 4, 2022 may attend a memorial service on Friday Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Titusville Elks Club, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354 and are invited to stay following the service until 7 p.m. for a time of food and fellowship. The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
TITUSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. James Haven Celebrates 25th Anniversary

For the past 25 years, Ruth Mercier has been dedicated to helping the homeless. In 1997, she helped launch St. James Have as a place of refuge for homeless men in Meadville and Crawford County. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary. "It's a pretty big issue," said St....
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
SENECA, PA
YourErie

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
LINESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend

Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash

A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Cathedral Prep pushes back start of school year

Students that are looking forward to beginning their school year at Cathedral Preparatory School will have to wait a little longer to enter the classrooms. The president of the school said that staff is excited about the new school year as it brings a new era for the school with boys and girls being brought […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage

State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
HERMITAGE, PA
Titusville Herald

Terry L. Smith, 59

Terry L. Smith, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital. Terry was born on Nov. 21, 1962, in Titusville to Thomas Fay and Elizabeth McClelland Hewitt. She married Richard F. Smith on June 19, 1982. She was a graduate of Titusville...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

The best sandwich in Waterford, PA

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
WATERFORD, PA
Titusville Herald

Titusville school board approves transition plans, IU payments and receipts

The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors, according to Nancy Amboyer, secretary to the superintendent, unanimously approved many items at Monday night’s regularly scheduled voting meeting, including approving their transition program handbooks and payments to and from Intermediate Unit #6. At their last meeting, held Monday, Aug....
TITUSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1

After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
FREEPORT, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area

Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the fire involving a vacant house at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
WESTFIELD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

