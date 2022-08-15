ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their second loss in three games after Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel failed to suppress the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback bid Tuesday night. Kimbrel entered the bottom of the 11th  inning of the game with the Dodgers leading, 4-3, but he gave up two earned runs on two hits in just a […] The post Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners beat Angels

Cal Raleigh homered twice and Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also went deep as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, hit a two-run shot to center...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder riding pine Thursday afternoon for Athletics

Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Pinder went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored on Wednesday, but he's returning to the bench for Thursday's matinee. Tony Kemp will take over in left field and hit second.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Thanks to 9th-inning offense, Mariners chase sweep of Angels

The ninth inning has been the magical frame for the Mariners this week, and now Seattle is in position to sweep a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners have scored nine of their 14 runs in their final at-bat while beating...
SEATTLE, WA

