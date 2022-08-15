Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid Snacks
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their second loss in three games after Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel failed to suppress the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback bid Tuesday night. Kimbrel entered the bottom of the 11th inning of the game with the Dodgers leading, 4-3, but he gave up two earned runs on two hits in just a […] The post Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
Yardbarker
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Jose Suarez gets the start for the Angels. Robbie Ray has had a roller-coaster season for Seattle. His...
Paige Spiranac Weighs In On The Fernando Tatis Jr. PEDs Situation: “Make Steroids Legal”
The talk of the MLB baseball world over the past few days has been about Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most electric player in the league right now, testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). Of course, Tatis is 100% denying the accusations, saying he would never knowingly take the...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Yardbarker
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners beat Angels
Cal Raleigh homered twice and Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also went deep as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, hit a two-run shot to center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder riding pine Thursday afternoon for Athletics
Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Pinder went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored on Wednesday, but he's returning to the bench for Thursday's matinee. Tony Kemp will take over in left field and hit second.
Yardbarker
Thanks to 9th-inning offense, Mariners chase sweep of Angels
The ninth inning has been the magical frame for the Mariners this week, and now Seattle is in position to sweep a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners have scored nine of their 14 runs in their final at-bat while beating...
Comments / 0