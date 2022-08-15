ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

pasadenanow.com

Council District 2 Brews Up Dodgers Night

Pasadena City Councilmember Felicia Williams is sponsoring a District 2 Dodgers Night on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles, when the boys in blue take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Gametime is 7:10 p.m. Don’t miss this chance for some Dodger dogs, great baseball with D2 friends, and...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Eco Activist Seeks to Mobilize Community to Take Action to Reduce Heat Island Effect in Pasadena

A local eco activist is advocating a plan to combat the effects of global warming by planting thousands of shade trees to mitigate the ‘heat island effect’ in Pasadena. When it’s sunny during the daytime, heat builds until afternoon and evening, when it cools — but buildings, exposed cement and asphalt and concrete soak up the sun’s heat all day and release the heat back all night, reducing nightfall’s natural cooling effects.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart’s Boarding Program Eyes Post-COVID Comeback

Through the hustle and bustle of getting prepared for the school year, Flintridge Sacred Heart has kept its historic boarding program at the center of its mission. The impact of COVID-19 on international enrollment limited the school’s ability to recruit abroad. Celebrating ninety-one years after its founding, the school is taking significant steps towards ensuring the boarding hall continues to be filled with the sounds of study and laughter.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Valentine School’s Bike Safety Rodeo is on Friday, August 26

Valentine Elementary School will hold its Bike Safety Rodeo on Friday, August 26, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Calling all 3rd Graders! If you can plan on riding your bicycle to school, you must attend the Valentine Bike Safety Rodeo. There will be a short presentation from the San Marino Police Department and San Marino Fire Department regarding Bike Safety and Rules, and you will have a chance to pedal through the Bike Course!
SAN MARINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Carver Announces its Annual Parent Party “Carver Music Festival”

Have you heard? Carver Elementary School’s annual Parent Party and biggest fundraiser has been moved to the Fall! It’s Time to boot, scoot, & boogie to this year’s outdoor Carver Music Festival Parent Party on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Singhal & Angeloff Residence (outdoors).
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assumption School Teachers Retreat – A Success!

Your Assumption School teachers are refreshed and rejuvenated after their retreat on Thursday and ready to start school on Tuesday! Retreats provide an opportunity for teachers to recharge their emotional batteries, and as a result it can lead to better classroom instruction and better affinity with their colleagues and students alike. Retreats take care of the teachers and to remind them to focus on themselves at times… The teachers are now eager and excited about the journey ahead!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Francis High School Welcomes ALL New Golden Knights for New Student Orientations

What is your purpose? “This is ours”. Today, St. Francis High School welcomed all new Golden Knights to campus for New Student Orientation. The St. Francis Family is a special group because… “we believe in our important mission, value relationships, and treasure our unique Capuchin Franciscan approach to education, faith formation, and character development”. “SFHS thanks your continued support as we strive to develop great young men – gentlemen of both goodness and excellence. We pray that this is a safe and successful school year for all of students, faculty/staff members, and SFHS Families”.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Vrej Pastry Named 41st Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year

In a ceremony in Sacramento, Assemblymember Chris Holden honored Vrej Pastry as “Small Business of the Year” for the 41st Assembly District. Vrej (Frank) and Armig Tomboulian– co-owners of Vrej Pastry, accepted the recognition during the annual Small Business of the Year luncheon organized by the California Small Business Association. Vrej Pastry recently celebrated their 28th anniversary. The company is located at 1074 N. Allen Ave.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Maranatha High School Freshman Retreat

At Maranatha, “being known” isn’t some irrelevant catchphrase: “it encompasses an absolutely integral part of who we are”. Look no further than the annual Freshman Retreat to see that MHS take this value quite seriously around here!. From August 5-7, Maranatha’s faculty, staff, and student...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Summer Term Grads To Be Joined By 115 Recent Alum Who Graduated Virtually For Saturday In-Person Ceremony

One hundred thirty-seven students are expected to graduate Saturday from ArtCenter College of Design’s Summer 2022 term during ceremonies at the Pasadena Convention Center. In addition, because several previous ArtCenter ceremonies were conducted online only, approximately 115 recent alumni are returning to participate in-person during this graduation ceremony. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three High Profile Pasadena Cases In Court This Week

This week, three high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Alex Evans. Alex Edward Evans, 34, of Pasadena, is charged with fatally stabbing...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Historian, Author Will Talk About The History of Latinos in Pasadena

Roberta H. Martinez, author of the 2009 book “Latinos in Pasadena,” will be a guest speaker at Pasadena Village’s 1619 Project Discussion Group on Friday, Aug. 19, which starts at 12 noon on Zoom. Martinez is a local activist involved in TV production and hosting, cross-cultural communication,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

San Rafael School Principal Apologizes For His Comments

A local elementary school principal issued an apology today for comments he made in anger after police handcuffed and questioned the school’s janitor. “I raced from my home in Arcadia to the school, and arrived at San Rafael within twenty minutes of the phone call,” said Rodolfo Ramirez said in an email from his PUSD account addressed to San Rafael Elementary School Recipients. Pasadena Now obtained a copy of the email from a City official.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Cancer Support Community Pasadena Acquires Permanent Facility in Sierra Madre

Cancer Support Community Pasadena has finally found a permanent place it can call home after 32 years of providing support and education for free to all people impacted by cancer from three leased locations. Patricia Ostiller, Executive Director said the nonprofit has purchased a 7,000-square foot facility in Sierra Madre...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dr. Shannon Malone, Principal of the Year, Octavia E. Butler Magnet

Shannon Malone, Ed.D. is a dynamic leader with a demonstrated record of improving student performance, so it isn’t surprising that she was named Principal of the Year and has already been promoted to Senior Director of TK-12 Principals for the entire district. A fluent Spanish speaker, Dr. Malone served...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

School Board Candidates React to Video of Elementary School Janitor’s Encounter With Police

Candidates running for the Pasadena Unified School Board called for an investigation into an encounter between a local elementary school janitor and Pasadena police officers. Police responded to a 911 call Sunday morning in which a caller claimed to have seen someone carrying a backpack climb a fence to gain entry to the back area of San Rafael Elementary School.
PASADENA, CA

