Your Assumption School teachers are refreshed and rejuvenated after their retreat on Thursday and ready to start school on Tuesday! Retreats provide an opportunity for teachers to recharge their emotional batteries, and as a result it can lead to better classroom instruction and better affinity with their colleagues and students alike. Retreats take care of the teachers and to remind them to focus on themselves at times… The teachers are now eager and excited about the journey ahead!

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO