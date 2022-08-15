Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Cooper Named to 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches announced Thursday that Duke women's soccer standout Michelle Cooper was one of 61 student-athletes named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch list. Cooper, the 2021 TopDrawerSoccer National and ACC Freshman of the Year, is coming off a season where she led...
goduke.com
Anthony Jr. Tabbed 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-American
DURHAM – Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. was named to the 2022 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Anthony Jr. was one of four ACC players named to the list, joining Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller as well as Florida State's defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Opens Season Thursday at ECU
Live Stats l ESPN+ l Twitter l Match Notes l Media Guide. ESPN+ Talent: Zach Berly (PXP), Tori Riggs (Color) • Duke heads to Greenville, N.C., for a matchup with East Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 18 to open the 2022 campaign. • Duke enters Thursday having won eight of its...
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Receives Honors
DURHAM – As the No. 2 ranked Duke women's soccer team prepares to open the 2022 campaign this week, more honors for the Blue Devils rolled in on Tuesday from TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches. Duke seniors Ruthie Jones and Sophie Jones and sophomore Michelle Cooper were tabbed to...
goduke.com
Stroud Selected to ACC Preseason Watch List
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud continues his accumulation of preseason honors, after being named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List. Stroud heads into the 2022 season after a career-year in 2021, where he was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and the ACC Midfielder of the Year. Stroud played a critical two-way role for the Blue Devils, scoring four goals and adding four assists, while ranking third on the team in total minutes played at 1,717.
goduke.com
Fall Camp Continues for Duke Football
DURHAM – Duke football continued its preparations for the 2022 season on Tuesday with its 12th official practice at the Brooks Practice Facility. The Blue Devils worked on team, individual, and situational drills and at the conclusion of practice, head coach Mike Elko spoke to members of the media.
goduke.com
ACC Network Announces Fall Olympic Sports Broadcast Schedule
DURHAM – Duke will be featured 12 times on the ACC Network this fall across the four Olympic Sports in the fall sports broadcast schedule announced Tuesday by ESPN. Overall, ACC Network will televise 74 regular season contests in the sports of field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball.
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko will debut on Tuesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
