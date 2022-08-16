Read full article on original website
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000
OMAHA -- After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021...
Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area
BELLEVUE -- A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core. The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The site...
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
OPPD board votes to continue coal use at North Omaha plant — for now
OMAHA — Acknowledging impacts on public health, the Omaha Public Power District board voted unanimously Thursday to continue burning coal — for the near term — at its North Omaha power plant. Doing so is necessary, according to the utility’s board and administration, to keep electricity flowing...
Unusual warmth in Elkhorn River likely played role in child's death from amoeba
Unusually warm water along the shore of the Elkhorn River likely played a crucial role in an aggressive illness that took the life of a young swimmer, county health officials said Thursday. The youth, whose age and gender have not been released, died Wednesday of what is thought to be...
Kiwanians install Lincoln pair as lieutenant governors
Representatives from the 150 Kiwanis clubs in Nebraska and Iowa attended the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis International convention Aug. 5-6 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. Installed at the House of Delegates assembly as lieutenant governors were Marcia Wallen, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, and George Cook, Kiwanis Club of...
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
