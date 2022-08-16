ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area

BELLEVUE -- A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core. The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The site...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students

Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
doniphanherald.com

OPPD board votes to continue coal use at North Omaha plant — for now

OMAHA — Acknowledging impacts on public health, the Omaha Public Power District board voted unanimously Thursday to continue burning coal — for the near term — at its North Omaha power plant. Doing so is necessary, according to the utility’s board and administration, to keep electricity flowing...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kiwanians install Lincoln pair as lieutenant governors

Representatives from the 150 Kiwanis clubs in Nebraska and Iowa attended the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis International convention Aug. 5-6 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. Installed at the House of Delegates assembly as lieutenant governors were Marcia Wallen, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, and George Cook, Kiwanis Club of...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy