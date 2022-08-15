ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens

According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
BALTIMORE, MD
MONTCO.Today

NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville

Josh WoodrumImage via Liberty University at YouTube. In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Cut Three, Including CB Jimmy Moreland

Moreland, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp. Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve. Washington waived him with an injury...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows the team to be "a little more hands-on" with Williams as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in January. ...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ravens say J.K. Dobbins (knee) continuing to improve

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is continuing to improve from his knee injury, per head coach John Harbaugh. Dobbins is recovering from an ACL tear that happened in August of last year. “He looked good,” Harbaugh praised. “He’s kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before. So, he continues to improve, and we’ll see where it goes.” The Ravens activated Dobbins from the PUP list on August 8 and there is optimism that they will have him available for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Gus Edwards -- who also tore his ACL before the 2021 campaign started -- isn't expected to be ready for the Ravens' opener, so Mike Davis could wind up being the primary back to start the season.
