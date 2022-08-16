ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Lehigh Acres

By Madelyn Werder
 5 days ago
A motorcyclist is killed in a crash involving a pickup truck at the location of East 2nd St & Edwards in Lehigh Acres.

According to Florida Highway Patrol around 5:28 PM, a 48-year-old Lehigh Acres man was heading East on 2nd Street West of Edward Ave. in his pickup truck when a motorcycle was heading East on 2nd St.

FHP says the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn into a residential driveway and hit the motorcyclist with the front of his vehicle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Charity Mitchell

Kyle Wicklund
5d ago

Ok, this article needs some serious editing or the details need to be explained. if they were both going east, then how was this accident so bad to kill the motorcycle rider. Was he wearing a helmet? Was speed a factor? Great reporting. Wow

