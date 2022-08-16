Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Lehigh Acres

A motorcyclist is killed in a crash involving a pickup truck at the location of East 2nd St & Edwards in Lehigh Acres.

According to Florida Highway Patrol around 5:28 PM, a 48-year-old Lehigh Acres man was heading East on 2nd Street West of Edward Ave. in his pickup truck when a motorcycle was heading East on 2nd St.

FHP says the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn into a residential driveway and hit the motorcyclist with the front of his vehicle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Charity Mitchell