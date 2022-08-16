Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley. “The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO