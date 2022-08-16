Read full article on original website
Submissions for Yampa Valley Pets Calendar will help Routt County Humane Society
Submissions are being accepted for the 2023 Yampa Valley Pets Calendar, which supports the Routt County Humane Society. A free copy of the calendar is included with a submission. Photo submissions will be accepted through Oct. 15. According to the humane society, all money from the pet calendar will go...
Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing
The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
Tales from the Tread: Centennial Ranches across the valley honored
Across the nation, family farms and ranches, historic barns and other agricultural sites are disappearing at an alarming rate. Colorado and Routt County’s ranching and farming families have weathered and survived numerous challenges including the pressures of growth and development, changes in farming methods, drought and economic conditions. By persevering, these families have helped to preserve important pieces of our state and county’s commercial and cultural history.
June sales tax revenue sees large increase in construction as marijuana sales continue to fall
Revenue from Steamboat Springs’ sales, use and accommodation tax showed a large increase in June compared to last year, with collections from construction and home improvement projects leading the way. While May saw a small 6.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the same month last year, June...
Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18. Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017. 33509 Seneca Trail. Seller: Shea Reed. Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III.
‘American pride’: New Mustang Stampede event rolls into Steamboat this weekend, closing Yampa Street
Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley. “The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”
New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek
For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
Top 10 most-read stories this week: Rattlesnakes and record fish
1. Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt. It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore.
Pacaso, which sells shares of luxury single-family homes, debuts in Steamboat
The way Pacaso Communications Manager Chrissy Bruchey sees it, the California-based real estate company’s foray into the Steamboat Springs housing market in late July is all about the positives. A news release about the launch of the second-home, co-ownership platform in Steamboat called Pacaso “a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes...
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
The Record — Aug. 8-14
3:19 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police officers found an intoxicated pedestrian near Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road and gave the person a ride home. 7:21 a.m. — Someone reported that tires had been slashed on a trailer on Copper Ridge Spur. 8:58 a.m. — Community...
Steamboat 72-year-old takes 2nd in division at Leadville 100, adding to his accolades
For the 12th time in his mountain bike racing career, Steamboat Springs resident Daniel Smilkstein took to the start line of the Leadville Trail 100 on Aug. 13. Smilkstein finished the 100 mile race in 11 hours and 34 minutes, earning second place in the men’s 70+ division and his seventh career divisional podium. Through his dozen appearances in the event he’s accrued five first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish in his respective age group.
Steamboat boys golf sets high goals after dominant start to season
Winning the first three tournaments of the year, the Steamboat Springs boys golf team could not be off to a hotter start. The team began the season with a victory at Rifle Golf Course in early August and built off of that with more victories at the Aspen and River Valley Ranch tournaments in mid-August.
Steamboat boys soccer takes first win of the season
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team started their season on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over Evergreen High School on Saturday, August 20. The Sailors scored the lone goal in the first half of the affair and were able to hold a strong defensive front, keeping Evergreen out of the net for the first 40 minutes of play.
Steamboat boys soccer taking a next-level approach in 2022
While taking a step in the right direction last season, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team was unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. This season, with their experience, energy and focus, the Sailors intend on bringing things to the next level. Head coach Rob Bohlmann believes the...
