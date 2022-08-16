Community shows support for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery

It was an emotional day but with a strong showing of support. A procession honoring Deputy Andrew Peery was held on Monday afternoon after his funeral service. The procession began outside of New Life Church, and ended at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Hundreds of squad cars and members of different law enforcement agencies were part of the procession. Meanwhile, members of the community lined up along the route to pay their respects.

“We just both thought it was very important to come out here and show our support, especially for the family and just just for our community for the great loss that we've had, and what he did,” said Tracy and Leo Swiontek, who live in Colorado Springs. “We're both really appreciative of what our deputies do and what our police do for our city.”

The two watched part of the funeral service before lining up along the procession route waving their American flags in the air.

“Just hearing the other deputies speak about Andrew Peery and his life, and just the sacrifices that these guys make every day,” said Tracy.

Support also came from different law enforcement agencies across the country and locally.

“You'll see agencies from Bakersfield, from New York City all the way from Fairbanks, Alaska here to honor Deputy Peery and his family so it's really great to see,” said Sergeant Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Sergeant Newton said, when the thin blue line suffers a loss, it’s all about supporting one another.

“Emotions are tough, because it really hits home. But we just know that it's important to continue to serve,” said Sergeant Newton. “He sacrificed his life to save other lives, and that's why we come together to honor him, honor his family, let his kids know that their dad is a hero, and he won't be forgotten.”

For the community, Monday was a day to remember and honor Deputy Peery, but to also show support for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement family.

“He died in the line of duty poor for us, and we appreciate our police,” said Joe Duran, another community member.

“We need them. They're there for us. Let's be here for them,” said Sallyanne Holmes, another Colorado Springs resident.

Members of law enforcement agencies outside of Colorado Springs, also came to the area to help cover calls and other police duties. It allowed local law enforcement to attend the funeral service.

