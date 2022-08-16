Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN RETAIL THEFT
On 07/29/2022 at approximately 9:30 AM, two unknown suspects committed Organized Retail Theft while at Alliance Home Improvement Center 3600 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. The unknown suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Suspects were last seen driving a Tan Ford Focus with an unknown plate. The...
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
Wendy’s employee charged with murder for allegedly hitting customer who complained about order
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A Wendy’s employee now faces a murder charge after he allegedly struck a customer who was upset about his food. According to Prescott Police, on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:41 p.m., Antoine Kendrick allegedly got into a confrontation with a 67-year-old customer at the Wendy’s located on the 3000 block of Glassford Hill.
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding
An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
theprescotttimes.com
NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms.
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
knau.org
Second ISIS fighter sentenced to life in prison for death of Prescott human rights activist Kayla Mueller
A second ISIS fighter was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller. Mueller was a human rights activist and humanitarian who was kidnapped and held captive by ISIS in Syria in 2013 as she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
ABC 15 News
You and your family can have some fun up north with Verde Adventures by Sedona Adventure Tours
Verde Adventures By Sedona Adventure Tours is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Join the original Sedona and the Verde Valley River outfitter and discover the magic of the Verde River as it flows through this high desert oasis just minutes away from Sedona. Enjoy a Sedona Adventure with their different tour options from 2 hour to 1/2 day adventures for ages 3 to 93. For the past 14 years, Verde Adventures has had the honor to educate and provide incredible adventures on one of Arizona's best-kept secrets, the Verde River, which flows just minutes away from Sedona, AZ through the Verde River Valley connecting the communities of Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Camp Verde. On any of Verde Adventures River tours, tubing trips, wine tours, and shuttle services, their well-trained and passionate staff of local professional guides and shuttle drivers provide you with exceptional information on geology, archaeology, history, flora, fauna and of course the Verde River itself.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
