A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO