Tulsa County, OK

News On 6

Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect

Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In

A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified

The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
TULSA, OK

