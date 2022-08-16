Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
News On 6
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In
A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
Mother and child hit by a SUV near 31st and Mingo
Police said the child sustained severe injuries to one of his lower legs. They said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
News On 6
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified
The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
One Year After Jenks Woman Was Murdered, Family And Authorities Still Searching For Answers
It’s been a year since a Jenks woman was murdered and the OSBI and her family are asking for help finding out who killed her. They believe there are people out there who know what happened and are urging them to come forward. Alyssa Edlund, 27, was shot to...
Tulsa police arrest two in deadly shooting outside Sonic location
When officers arrived they found a homeless man who was shot and killed at the scene.
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Comments / 0