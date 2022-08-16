ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’ Selling as “Collectible” for $749

By Chris Gardner
 5 days ago
A lot has been written about Anne Heche in the days following an Aug. 5 accident when the actress crashed her car into a Mar Vista home, causing a devastating fire that left her with fatal injuries.

Aside from the heartfelt tributes, toxicology tests and rampant theories about what could have led to the shocking incident, Heche’s death has inspired a renewed interest in the words she wrote about herself in Call Me Crazy .

The memoir, from Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner, was published Sept. 4, 2001, and has long since been out of print. It is touted as a “national and New York Times bestseller” on Amazon where it’s for sale as a “collectible” from one seller who is asking $749 per copy. Prices have skyrocketed in recent days as The Hollywood Reporter noticed it was once for sale at $200 briefly before rising again to $499 over the weekend. It is available through other online retailers that specialize in used books with prices from $304 to $750.

THR reached out to Scribner to see if the publisher plans to reissue the book, which is described as a “harrowing autobiography” that is “raw with emotion,” per Publishers Weekly. Heche recounted her childhood growing up in Ohio in a conservative Christian family with claims of childhood sexual abuse and trauma inflicted by her father, a Baptist minister.

While she detailed her rise through the Hollywood ranks and a culture shifting relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, Call Me Crazy also turned heads for Heche’s admission that she believed herself to be a spiritual being from the fourth dimension known as Celestia, the reincarnation of God. “In my mind, I became Jesus,” she wrote.

“I’m not crazy,” she told 20/20 in a 2001 interview to promote the book. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.”

Actress Emily Bregl posted a loving tribute to Heche over the weekend by calling attention to the memoir and how often people leaned on the adjective when inquiring about her onetime costar on Men in Trees .

“She elicited more curiosity than any other famous person I’ve ever worked with,” said Bergl, who has starrred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dirty John, American Crime and Shameless . She detailed the answers she gave to others when they would ask “how crazy was she?”

“Anne was not only a genius, but one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark. … The only joke I did make about Anne was that it’s likely she didn’t have a psychotic break but really was an alien because her strength seemed super human.”

Bergl said “it’s no wonder” that Heche titled her memoir Call Me Crazy because “she beat everyone to the punch. She was talking about mental health before it was acceptable to talk about those struggles.” Bergl suggested people buy the book but, at that time, it was going for $200. “I paid it because I want to read it again. She was a true genius, and I miss her.”

Other outlets are not asking for a penny. The Internet Archive, a nonprofit digital library that offers books, movies, audio files and saved web pages, currently offers a version available to “borrow.” At time of publication, more than 200 people were viewing the title.

#Call Me Crazy#Collectible#Simon Schuster#New York Times#Publishers Weekly
