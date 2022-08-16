ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Pool closed for repair

By Arlette Yousif
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KSWT) - With schools back in session, many student athletes are honing their skills, including local swim teams. However, unforeseen pool maintenance is causing some changes.

Several swim teams in Yuma have had to change their schedules recently and move swim practice to one shared pool.

Marcus Swimming Pool is temporarily closed due to unexpected work, according to the City of Yuma. As a result, Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) schools are sharing the Valley Aquatic Center.

“Took a look at our numbers, while we were looking, we kind of matched each other based on numbers and number of lanes available and based on that information, we were able to kind of fix and adjust what school could practice at what time,” says Gila Ridge High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director David Barrios.

The district learned about the pool closure Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, athletic directors already had a plan in place without canceling swim practice for any team.

“We moved some to like a Tuesday, moved some for away games. And then the practices were kind of adjusted as well, but no, we ended up not canceling any swim meets,” explains Barrios.

Each high school in the district has a swim team and could have as many as 70 students on each team with some schools also having junior varsity teams.

“The situation with Marcus Pool is temporary. We hope to maybe have it open again by the end of this week. That’s what we’re shooting for, early next week maybe as a fallback position. So this is just a temporary inconvenience and certainly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” says City of Yuma Public Information Officer Dave Nash.

Currently, Kennedy Pool is closed for repairs and Carver Pool was not budgeted to be open this year, according to the City of Yuma.

Barrios says he’s hopeful that Marcus Swimming Pool will be up and running soon. However, the new swim practice schedule will stay in place until further notice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy