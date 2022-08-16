ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next

By Andrew Schnittker
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received […]

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

