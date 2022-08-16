Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer
FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges
Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Shots fired at restaurant employee
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Male Arrested on Weapons Possession Charges After Traffic Stop
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira was arrested on weapons possession charges after a traffic stop early yesterday morning. According to EPD, at around 3:45 AM, an officer saw a vehicle with Tennessee license plates fail to stop for a stop sign. The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Washington Court.
WIVB
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
WKTV
Oneonta woman sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A woman from Oneonta was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Jillian Eckberg, 43, previously pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, admitting she brought narcotics from New York City to Tupper Laker, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid and delivered them to customers who redistributed them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Remains Found in Otsego County Identified as Laura Rous
New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month. Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego. The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware Co.
DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Chase Ends with Man in Custody
A police chase that spanned three counties ended with a motorcycle operator in custody. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says the office became involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle on Monday, August 15th. The pursuit began in the Town of Smithville, Chenango County and went through Cortland County and...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Comments / 0