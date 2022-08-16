UTEP navigates fall camp doldrums with North Texas game 12 days away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With two full weeks of fall camp in the books and still 12 days left until UTEP plays North Texas to open the season, the Miners are navigating the fall camp doldrums.

UTEP had Sunday off after a great stretch of practices, but then Monday wasn’t as clean, according to head coach Dana Dimel.

“Not as good as I wanted them to look after a day off, I wanted their focus was better. Sometimes that can happen when you give them a day off, they come back and they’re not as locked in as they need to be,” said Dimel. “Hopefully, it was a learning day for us that way, we had too many unforced errors and I want to see us get those fixed tomorrow.”

UTEP will host North Texas to open the season on Aug. 27; currently, only 5,000-6,000 tickets remain available for a highly-anticipated season opener.

The Miners are surely just as excited, but the important part of the next two weeks is remaining locked in on a game in which they’re currently one-point underdogs.

“If we don’t hit it in the next two weeks, it’ll be a bad scene out there and that’s not what we want. We have to get better out there every day,” said UTEP defensive back Dennis Barnes.

UTEP has not yet started full-on preparations for the Mean Green, Dimel said, though some parts of the game plan have already been installed. The scout team will come into play in the next few days.

“What we’re doing more than anything is working our plays that fit our first four ball games. That’s always our style, then we bank reps and use some in the first game and some in the second game, so really that’s what we’ve been doing,” Dimel said.

