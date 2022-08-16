ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Grimball Road. Deputies responded to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Violent Crime#Abc News
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The individual was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. CPD officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WBTW News13

5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy