Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida's elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis' announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Election security is making headlines less than a week before Florida holds its primary Election Day. However, Democratic candidates, elections officials and government watchdog groups say it is not as big of a deal as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) is making it out to be. Though the groups are pointing out other challenges going into the primary.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Picnic

We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain at 50-50 for the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. The Sunday morning cloud cover will likely have a delayed effect on the development of showers and storms thanks to slower daytime heating. Rain chances will likely be the highest in the afternoon through the evening.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Charlie Crist
WCTV

Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They're making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. holds 11th annual 'Day of Service' remembering 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 60 volunteers including Leon County employees, community partners and volunteers were out at the Capitol City Estates neighborhood Thursday for the annual 9/11 remembrance day of service. With the help of the council of neighborhoods associations the Leon County Office of Human Services and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an active afternoon full of showers & thunderstorms, things will quiet down this evening with isolated showers and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. Much of the same in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds to start the day, giving way...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#Election Day#Election Local#The Big Bend#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court
WCTV

Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'

TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hearing aids soon available over the counter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it's approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. "Going...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCTV

County closes dog park after dog contracts "flesh eating mold'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a "flesh eating mold.". "The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands," Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

