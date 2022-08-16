Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages. UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial. Leon County Dog Park closed over potential contamination. Updated: 8 hours ago. Leon County Dog Park...
ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT
Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida’s elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis’ announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Election security is making headlines less than a week before Florida holds its primary Election Day. However, Democratic candidates, elections officials and government watchdog groups say it is not as big of a deal as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) is making it out to be. Though the groups are pointing out other challenges going into the primary.
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance. Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community. There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving...
Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
Tallahassee Picnic
We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain at 50-50 for the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. The Sunday morning cloud cover will likely have a delayed effect on the development of showers and storms thanks to slower daytime heating. Rain chances will likely be the highest in the afternoon through the evening.
Ms. Rankins makes fried chicken
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankins is in the kitchen teaching us how to make fried chicken.
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
Leon Co. holds 11th annual ‘Day of Service’ remembering 9/11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 60 volunteers including Leon County employees, community partners and volunteers were out at the Capitol City Estates neighborhood Thursday for the annual 9/11 remembrance day of service. With the help of the council of neighborhoods associations the Leon County Office of Human Services and...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an active afternoon full of showers & thunderstorms, things will quiet down this evening with isolated showers and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. Much of the same in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds to start the day, giving way...
Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man involved in a lengthy standoff with police Thursday was supposed to stand trial the same day on child molestation charges, but never showed up in court. Court records show 62-year-old Frank Copson was facing three felonies and was scheduled to stand trial on...
Hearing aids soon available over the counter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon. The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids. ”Going...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library. Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic...
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
