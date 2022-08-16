La Nina could persist this winter for the 3rd straight year, something that’s only happened two times in over 70 years

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Summer rain dampens revenue by diminishing crowds at both Dillon Reservoir marinas
Storms have kept wildfire risks at bay throughout the summer, but they also kept crowds at bay across Dillon Reservoir’s two marinas. Managers at both marinas said weather this summer resulted in an increased number of refunds and reschedules for boat reservations. “The rain is, obviously, not great for...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Servers’ tips are lower, a possible La Nina winter and a vehicle fire on I70
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015. Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, managing partner and partial owner at Sauce on...
Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
You might be able to see aurora borealis in Colorado
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for a G3 level storm intensity Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Summit Daily News
Retail hiring slowing in Colorado as inflation weighs on the economy
Colorado employers added 2,200 workers on a seasonally-adjusted basis between June and July, the smallest month-over-month change since 2020 and far below the increase expected given national job gains last month, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Given the number of U.S. jobs...
Summit Daily News
What is carbon sequestration and how is Summit County utilizing it to meet eco-friendly goals?
When it comes to talks on how to lessen the impact on the climate, environmentalists and corporations have often discussed carbon sequestration as a potential long-term solution. Carbon sequestration is a process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, which can be done by forests or in the...
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
Summit Daily News
Major ski/snowboard retailer moves pre-season sale back to Labor Day weekend
For at least one of the two major Colorado ski and snowboard retail chains, the hallowed ritual of Labor Day weekend sales will return to its traditional place on the calendar, promising deep discounts on gear, season passes and lift ticket packages. In recent years, Christy Sports launched its Powder...
FLOOD WATCH: Powerful storms could drop up to 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes
Flash flooding will be possible in regions across Colorado on Monday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for powerful storms to roll through the state starting at 1 PM. According to the service, storms will be capable of dropping up to two inches of rain in just 45...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Summit Daily News
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
VAIL — Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on...
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
These changes will impact check-in at Denver International Airport
If you are planning to fly out of Denver International Airport from now through October, some airline check-in counters will be relocating due to the construction of new security checkpoints.
Summit Daily News
Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic
Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
