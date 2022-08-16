ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Ford, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hays Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Toddler in Kansas City dies with drugs in system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday. Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 9#K9 Unit#Nw Topeka Boulevard
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy