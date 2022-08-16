Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City man charged for firing a weapon into a vehicle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeremy D. Brown Jr. faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police...
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Police: Toddler in Kansas City dies with drugs in system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday. Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
IN THIS ARTICLE
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
Kansas City man dedicates his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
⚾ Massey sac fly in 10th gives Royals win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Massey's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, ending the Royals' four-game skid. Massey drove in automatic runner Michael A. Taylor, who had moved up to third on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
⚾ Royals end scoring drought but still fall to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Patiño pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay, which is tied with Toronto for the second AL wild card, has...
