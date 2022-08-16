Read full article on original website
Lorimor city clerk fired again
The Iowa State Auditor’s office and Lorimor Mayor Tim O’Neil have confirmed the termination of Lorimor City Clerk Doris Loy effective last week, but this isn’t the first time Loy has been fired as city clerk. Lorimor made state news in 2015 after the mayor at the...
kjan.com
Hunter Education safety course being offered in Cass County
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding persons interested in hunting during the upcoming seasons, that hunter safety classes are being offered in Cass County next month (September). There are limited number of classes. Anyone born after January 1, 1972 needs to be certified in order to purchase a license. 11 years and older may attend hunter safety. Youth under the age of 16 can get a license without hunter education but must be hunting with a licensed adult.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
kjan.com
Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers
The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
kjan.com
UPDATE: Lewis house fire, 8/20/22
(Lewis, Iowa) – The cause of a house fire in Lewis this (Saturday) morning, remains under investigation. The blaze at 203 Court Street in Lewis, was reported at around 9-a.m. The home’s owner, Rich Keller, told KJAN he could smell something burning when he was in the kitchen.
kjan.com
Vintage car rolls into another vintage car, in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – An accident in Red Oak Saturday morning caused an estimated $30,000 damage to two vintage vehicles. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at around 8:25-a.m. in the 200 block of E. Coolbaugh Street, when the owner of a 1951 Ford Custom, 81-year-old Jerry L. Stanley, of Red Oak, exited the car near N. 4th Street and E. Coolbaugh. Stanley told Police the put the vehicle into park before he got out, and when he looked back, the car was going backwards.
kjan.com
Cass County injury accident remains under investigation
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Montgomery County man was injured during a rollover accident early Wednesday morning (Aug. 17). Rescue personnel responded at around 2:28-a.m. to the area “North of the Fish Farm” on 550th Street, for a single vehicle accident. An investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a 2003 Buick Lesabre being operated by John Mullenix, of Red Oak, was traveling South on 550th Street.
kjan.com
2 arrested on warrants, in Mills County
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Thursday, on separate warrants. 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Mills County warrants for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. And, 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton, of Glenwood, was arrested Thursday night on a Douglas County, Nebraska, warrant for Failure to Appear. Burton was being held without bond, in the Mills County Jail.
Dena Sheeder Obituary
Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs) Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs early this morning. The accident happened at 12:06 a.m. at the 45.5-mile marker on Interstate 29 when a southbound Dodge Charger rear-ended a Chevy S-10 Pickup. Medical Helicopter transported the driver of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
kjan.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Patrick Nolte, of Stuart, at the intersection of Fremont and Elm Monday evening for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine. Nolte was transported to the Union County Jail where he will wait to be seen by a Magistrate.
Glenwood Police make arrests for Criminal Mischief and Violating No Contact Order
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of arrests. 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety. 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Saturday for Violating a No Contact Order.
kjan.com
Multiple-injury accident on I-29 in Pott. County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The driver of a pickup truck and passengers in a Dodge Charger were injured early this (Sunday) morning, during a collision on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County. According to Council Bluffs Police, officers responded at around 12:06-a.m. to the scene at the 45.5 mile marker of I-29 southbound, in reference to a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on I-29 at a high rate of speed. The Charger then rear ended a Chevy S10, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash.
westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
