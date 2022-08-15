MyPillow CEO turned notorious 2020 election denier Mike Lindell kicked off his second voter fraud “summit” on Saturday, hoping to (yet again) prove the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — while calling for him to be re-instated as president. But before the “Moment of Truth Summit” event could get off the ground, its star speaker was told by a district attorney earlier in the week that she would be forbidden from attending. Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, indicted over allegedly breaching voting machines, was denied a request to travel out of her home state to Springfield, Missouri, for...

