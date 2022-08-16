ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
probrewer.com

The Cleveland Brewery For Sale

The Cleveland Brewery is for sale. Can maintain operations in current spot with a 3bbl Electric Stout Tanks and Kettles Brew House with four 3 bbl fermenters along with a 1bbl Electric Brewhouse with four 1.5 barrel fermenters. Or you can move location to a larger facility and ramp up production on a much larger scale. Been in business 8 years with top notch recipes. Interested investors is also an option.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland Heights, OH
Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Greek Orthodox Church#Wine#Hellenic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy