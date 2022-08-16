Read full article on original website
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Pope 'concerned' after Nicaraguan bishop detained
Pope Francis said Sunday he was "concerned" by rising tensions between the state and the Catholic church in Nicaragua, two days after bishop and regime critic Rolando Alvarez was detained. Francis said he was following "closely with concern and sorrow" the situation in Nicaragua, amid a worsening standoff between the Church and a government accused of increasing authoritarianism.
S.Africa's Zulus To Crown New King As Succession Row Rages
South Africa's largest ethnic group, the Zulus, will on Saturday crown a new king following a year of feuding over who should ascend to the throne of the country's most influential traditional monarchy. Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year...
Ingebrigtsen Seals Euro Double-double As Thiam Dominates
Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.
Bali Bomber Could Be Released In Days, Law Official Says
An Indonesian man jailed for his role in the deadly 2002 Bali bombings that killed hundreds of people could be released on parole in the coming days after the latest reduction in his sentencing, a law official said on Friday. Umar Patek, a member of the Al Qaeda-linked militant group...
Danger Part Of Job In Mexico's Coal Mining Heartland
Water is the worst enemy of Mexican miner David Huerta, who once survived an accident similar to the one that has trapped 10 workers in a flooded tunnel for more than two weeks. On the day of his own brush with death, Huerta saw the beam from a colleague's head...
