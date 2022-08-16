ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over Hollywood Shooting In 2021

By Armando Tinoco
A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The rapper is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend in an encounter in Hollywood back in November 2021.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 in connection to the shooting. Mayers was returning from a vacation with Rihanna when authorities detained him at Los Angeles International Airport.

“On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area,” read the Los Angeles Police Department statement from the time of the apprehension. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

The rapper is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday and the LAPD will continue to investigate the case.

Back in 2019, Mayers was found guilty of assault in Sweden for a street brawl in Stockholm.

