Read full article on original website
lazydazy
5d ago
you people are discussing!!! how gross and totally inappropriate to worry about being sexually violated while playing a professional sport.
Reply(11)
47
Billp2828
5d ago
I knew European sports were gay but this is taking it to another level.
Reply(2)
64
this is real
4d ago
Ban? No criminal charges? Lol at sports leagues protecting criminals. Let Britney serve her time.
Reply
10
Related
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
MLS・
"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension
During his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, there is no denying that Joao Cancelo failed to stake a claim in the side. Starting a mere 13 games in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, the Serie A champion struggled to displace Kyle Walker in the side. However, it’s...
Legendary football commentator Clive Tyldesley gives incredible insight into his pre match preparation
Legendary football commentator Clive Tyldesley has given fans an insight into the vast preparation that happens ahead of a match. Prior to Saturday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between Spurs and Wolves, Tyldesley was filmed explaining his pre match preparation. You can watch the footage below. He showed...
Viewers in stitches after athlete dives head-first into sand during triple jump
Swedish star Jesper Hellstrom has left fans in stitches after launching himself head first into the sand in a failed triple jump attempt. Looking like a salmon darting out of a river, Hellstrom turned an unbalanced third jump into a hilarious moment to remember. The 27-year-old was making the attempt...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dad claims his son, 6, is being attacked by a 'devil spawn' magpie after it swooped him four times in two days
A magpie swooped on a boy on the Gold Coast four times in two days, while ignoring other people, his father has claimed. Kevin Barnes called the bird the 'devil spawn' after it attacked his six-year-old son Oliver as he rode his bike to the shops on Sunday. In total,...
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
Jake Paul makes the outlandish claim that Floyd Mayweather is 'scared' to fight him
Jake Paul has claimed the undefeated Floyd Mayweather is ‘scared’ to face him in a professional boxing bout. In yet another instance of Jake trying to stir up another potential opponent, the YouTuber believes the man who has never lost in 50 professional fights is afraid of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Anthony Joshua issues statement after bizarre behaviour following world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua has taken to Twitter to address his bizarre post-fight behaviour following his world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua put on a much better display in the rematch than he did in the first fight in September but it wasn't enough to become a three-time heavyweight champion.
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Conor McGregor launches surprise attack on Carl Froch, says he will "grab his head and twist it"
Conor McGregor has launched a surprise attack on Carl Froch on Twitter this evening. The two-weight UFC champion regularly goes after people on the social media site when he's had a 'Proper Twelve' whisky or five, with a whole host of posts being composed before ultimately being deleted over the years.
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant responds to BKFC fight cancellation: ‘I did not pull out of this fight’
Paige VanZant was ready to fight. The UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle fighter was in South Dakota with her husband Austin Vanderford, who was just days away from competing at Bellator 284, when she got the call that BKFC was pulling her fight with Charisa Sigala from the card on Saturday in London.
UFC・
Kieran Trippier scores stunning free-kick to put Newcastle 3-1 up against Manchester City
Kieran Trippier scored a stunning long-range free-kick to put Newcastle 3-1 up in a pulsating affair against Manchester City at St James' Park. Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead early on but Eddie Howe's side responded brilliantly and led at half-time courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson - both assisted by the unplayable Allan Saint-Maximin.
Ajax boss makes savage Champions League dig at Man United when asked about Antony
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder made a savage Champions League dig at Manchester United when asked about star man Antony. Erik ten Hag is looking at his former player as a potential transfer for Man United ahead of deadline day. They reportedly had a bid in the region of £67 million...
Leeds United smash Chelsea 3-0 in ruthless performance, move to second in the Premier League table
Leeds United continued their impressive start to the new season by smashing Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch's outfit remain undefeated from their opening three Premier League matches after collecting three big points on Sunday. They picked up their second home win of the season by beating their old...
Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's defeat to Leeds, Edouard Mendy's howler and Kalidou Koulibaly's red card
Thomas Tuchel was left extremely disappointed after his Chelsea side were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road. Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison inflicted misery on Chelsea in Yorkshire as Kalidou Koulibaly was shown his marching orders when Stuart Attwell showed him a second yellow card for pulling back Joe Gelhardt.
Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Elland Road. Thomas Tuchel’s side are back on the road and will be keen to maintain their 100 per cent away start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. They opened their account at...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 126