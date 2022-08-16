Read full article on original website
How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling
July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
How China’s strict Covid policies led to supply chain bottlenecks
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are still weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison,...
Bitcoin plunges to $21,000, U.S. asks for Celsius probe, and Hodlnaut's 80% job cuts: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of U.S. at Hashdex, discusses the volatility in crypto markets and the outlook for prices through the end of 2022.
China's heatwave could have a knock-on effect on its economy, says economist
China is caught in the grip of a devastating heatwave that could have a serious impact on its economy, according to a chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China. The heatwave "is a quite dire situation," Dan Wang told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, adding it probably could last for the next "two to three months easily."
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Jenni Reid
Jenni Reid is a general news reporter for CNBC International based in London. From the UK, she has reported on financial markets and the aviation and travel industries. She was previously based in Cambodia, where she was the online editor for a national newspaper and reported for international publications.
'You've got to eat': Energy bills are squeezing businesses and people as UK costs soar
LONDON — Facing soaring energy bills, rising costs and rapidly declining consumer purchasing power, small businesses across the U.K. are struggling to make ends meet. New data on Wednesday showed U.K. inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 10.1% in July as food and energy costs continued to soar, exacerbating the country's cost-of-living crisis.
China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-year high as West shuns Moscow
China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That was the highest monthly figure since comparable statistics began in 2017, up from 6.12 million tonnes in June and 6.49 million tonnes in July 2021. China has...
Cannabis stocks rally as U.S. lawmakers mull federal legislation
Are pot stocks a safe bet with the SAFE Banking Act gaining momentum? CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the sector.
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
Despite recession fears and fueled by 'revenge spending,' Americans spend $314 a month on impulse purchases
Even as the cost of living surges and more Americans say they are stretched too thin, they’re also spending more on impulse purchases. More than half of all purchases are spontaneous, according to one recent report. Impulse buys can quickly erode even the best financial plans. And yet, between...
The 'Halftime Report' investment committee offers its dividend picks
Favorite dividend stock picks right now. With CNBC's Frank Holland the the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Rob Sechan, Kevin O'Leary, Richard Saperstein and Shannon Saccocia.
What happened after the UAE changed its work week
With just three-and-half-weeks' notice, the United Arab Emirates government changed the country's working week. Government employees began working Monday to Friday, with a flexible half day on Fridays, a change from the previous Sunday to Thursday work week. While the decision was sudden, it wasn't a surprise. It was one...
The traders break down how to trade Affirm, Nvidia, Macy's and more
The earnings traders will be watching next week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, July Biel and Steve Grasso.
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pump isn't going away
WASHINGTON — As the White House publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, officials worry prices could rise again as they keep looking for ways to get more oil on the market. The White House used a drop in the average price of gas to below $4 last...
Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally
Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November
Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
