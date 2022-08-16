ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
CNBC

Inflation peaking? 10 common consumer items where prices are falling

July's consumer price index report finally showed a sign of potential relief – inflation ticked up less than expected from a year ago, and was flat on the month, meaning that a basket of items and services generally stayed the same price. But some items have fallen, on a...
CNBC

CNBC

Bitcoin plunges to $21,000, U.S. asks for Celsius probe, and Hodlnaut's 80% job cuts: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of U.S. at Hashdex, discusses the volatility in crypto markets and the outlook for prices through the end of 2022.
CNBC

China's heatwave could have a knock-on effect on its economy, says economist

China is caught in the grip of a devastating heatwave that could have a serious impact on its economy, according to a chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China. The heatwave "is a quite dire situation," Dan Wang told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, adding it probably could last for the next "two to three months easily."
CNBC

CNBC

Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
CNBC

What happened after the UAE changed its work week

With just three-and-half-weeks' notice, the United Arab Emirates government changed the country's working week. Government employees began working Monday to Friday, with a flexible half day on Fridays, a change from the previous Sunday to Thursday work week. While the decision was sudden, it wasn't a surprise. It was one...
CNBC

Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally

Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
CNBC

Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November

Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
