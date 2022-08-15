Read full article on original website
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding 2 Runaway Teens
Authorities seek the public’s help locating two teen runaways. Jason Oharra, 15, was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7:35 p.m., wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue shorts, Crocs shoes, and a gold chain with a pendant.
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case
The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
HPD Locates Woman Who Escaped Police Custody in Pāhoa
A woman who escaped police custody earlier this week was apprehended this morning. According to Hawai‘i police, Jenna Martin was found at a residence in Pāhoa. HPD officials say Martin attempted to elude capture a second time, but was ultimately located in the bushes behind the home and surrendered peacefully.
