ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

10-11-17-42-58, Cash Ball: 4

(ten, eleven, seventeen, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Father, Teen Son Shot During Violent Night in Philadelphia

A father and his teen son were shot in the Tacony neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The father, 43, whose identity was not released by police, was shot twice in his back around 3:25 a.m. at a residence on Glenloch Street, authorities said. His 16-year-old son...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said the child was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Curry told New Jersey 101.5 at noon Sunday that he had no update on the child’s condition or any new information about the circumstances of the accident, which remains under investigation. Land of Make Believe, a 30-acre water and amusement park with rides, games and other activities, was created in 1954 on a former dairy farm in Warren County. The park’s website calls the train a “family favorite.” A message seeking comment was sent to a park representative.
HOPE, NJ
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle. Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash4life
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Starting Sunday morning, SEPTA trains are rolling out of a new station in Delaware County, and it's named the Wawa station.CBS3 has been talking with quite a few passengers that are just happy to see this type of service being offered again because they say it was very much needed.The first train departed at 6:10 a.m. CBS3 was told about 50 people were on board and everything went well.This service is a partnership between SEPTA and Wawa.The original rail service was built to deliver milk throughout the city. The SEPTA train last served the area in...
MEDIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy