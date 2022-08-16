ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming

If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans come out of the woodwork to praise an underwhelming remake

There’s nothing that puts the cat amongst the pigeons quite like discussing reboots and remakes, particularly in the horror genre that sees fewer and fewer original concepts come out. But cast your mind back to the heady days of 1999. Family Guy had just aired its first episode, The...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be

What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Orphan: First Kill’ serves up a far superior horror experience than its predecessor, according to critics

William Brent Bell’s psychological horror film, Orphan: First Kill, officially hits theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus today. Based on current reviews from a variety of eagle-eyed critics, early indications have crowned the bone-chilling prequel as superior to its 2009 predecessor, Orphan. The official trailer for the eerie follow-up...
wegotthiscovered.com

Where else can you see ‘Orphan: First Kill’ star Isabelle Fuhrman?

It was way back in 2009 when Isabelle Fuhrman burst onto the horror scene with her turn as Esther, the horrifying antagonist of Orphan and the role that instantaneously launched her to horror icon status. Now, the young actress is returning to her roots in Orphan: First Kill, reprising the role for a prequel that, according to critics, improves upon its predecessor.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains her love of trolling Kevin Feige

As one of the most important, influential, and powerful figures in modern Hollywood, you wouldn’t have thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige would be the victim of a relentless trolling campaign, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao clearly had other ideas. It may have...
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk

Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags

Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode

We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
wegotthiscovered.com

An overlooked legal thriller with a murderous twist lawyers up on streaming

When you think of director Joe Johnson’s back catalogue, your mind will instantly wander to blockbuster effects-heavy extravaganzas like Jumanji, Jurassic Park III, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Wolfman. However, he does work with lower budgets from time to time, something that yielded 2014’s stellar thriller Not Safe for Work.
wegotthiscovered.com

These are the horror villains that fans want to fist fight in a Walmart parking lot

WARNING: This article briefly mentions sexual assault. We get it, you’re supposed to hate horror villains. That’s the whole point. However, there are redeemable and entertaining villains, which we love to hate, then there are the lowest of the low. These horror villains are beyond despicable and vile, truly giving the genre a bad name for all the wrong reasons.
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman warns fans that ‘The Sandman’ season two isn’t guaranteed

The world has fallen in love with The Sandman, but creator Neil Gaiman says not to assume that Netflix will greenlight a second season. Once upon a time, you could watch the Nielsen ratings to gauge your favorite program’s performance. The formula was fairly simple; good ratings meant further seasons, and poor ratings brought down the axe. The Nielsen data was made public, and publications like Entertainment Weekly would publish the weekly results, so you had some idea what shows were likely to stick around.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes

What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
