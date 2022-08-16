Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actionnews5.com
University of Tennessee Health Science Center to receive aging research grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen granted the University of Tennessee Health Science Center $315,415 for aging research. The grant will be used to research functional genetic analysis of epigenetic age acceleration as well as the regulatory landscape of the methylome. Congressman Cohen made the statement:. “I am always...
actionnews5.com
Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal. Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
actionnews5.com
Man Up Teacher Fellowship works to get more male teachers of color in Memphis, Shelby Co. schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of thousands of teacher vacancies exist in schools across the country. Here in the Mid-South one group is helping get teachers into the classroom to represent a historically underrepresented population in the teaching profession. There’s a disparity in teaching -- the U.S. Department of Education...
actionnews5.com
‘Education is critical’: 36 student-inmates earn diplomas at Whiteville Correctional Facility
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility held a graduation ceremony for 36 student-inmates on Thursday. CoreCivic announced that 14 students earned a high school equivalency (HSE) diploma, seven students earned a vocational certificate in carpentry, 11 students earned a vocational certificate in electrical, and four students earned an industry-recognized certificate in HVAC.
actionnews5.com
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
actionnews5.com
How to properly dispose of expired or unused medications
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of pharmacy at Methodist North Hospital is hoping to educate people on how to properly dispose of expired or unused medications. Dr. Andreece Gandy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the shelf life of medications, along with the rules on drug disposal.
actionnews5.com
Crosstown Concourse celebrates 5 years since opening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rich history was preserved and revitalized 5 years ago this week. Many Memphians know the 14-story building when they drive down North Parkway and North Watkins. Crosstown Concourse is like a beacon for this part of the city. Saturday was Crosstown Concourse’s “Splashdown,” an event...
actionnews5.com
Budget discussions for Shelby County schools in need of maintenance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County schools are in need of an update as some of the buildings are 50 years old. After the roof fell at Cummings K-8 in Memphis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced that it was time to start putting money into the upkeep of Shelby County school buildings.
actionnews5.com
AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress just passed legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and why it is especially important for seniors.
actionnews5.com
New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park. The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.
actionnews5.com
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
actionnews5.com
Canine burn victim ‘Riona’ recovering after first of many skin surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The canine burn victim “Riona” underwent the first of many skin expander surgeries on Thursday. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue has been caring for Riona during her long journey to recovery after intentionally being set ablaze two months ago. One-year-old Riona suffered fourth-degree burns...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
actionnews5.com
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team that shares his same vision. Steve Mulroy’s new members representing his transition team are:. Commissioner Van Turner, Transition Team Chair; Shelby County Commission, District 12; President, NAACP Memphis Branch. Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senate,...
actionnews5.com
Le Bonheur Children’s patients surprised with visitors at ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patients, families and staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital were surprised with special visitors Friday morning during the ‘Tigers to Tailgate’ event. The event started at 10 a.m. with an hour of community service from the University of Memphis Tigers. “From 10-11 they...
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
actionnews5.com
New horse speed limit sign unveiled in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever driven in Germantown, you’ve probably noticed a few “Horses 10″ signs posted around the city. Last week, the City of Germantown unveiled a new sign, located on Poplar Pike eastbound just past Eastern Avenue. The “Horses 10″ signs were...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
