Read full article on original website
Related
High school football predictions for Week 1
High school football season is finally here. The weather even obliged our excitement and allowed us to begin 24 hours early. Two of
Righting the Lakewood football ship takes collective leadership
HEBRON — Keegan Jacks is still just a junior, but the Lakewood football program is hoping his voice is as powerful as his play on the field. Jacks already will be a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines and is a standout wrestler. The Lancers have a small but experienced nucleus tasked...
NewsTimes
New Fairfield High School 2022 football preview: Schwarz enters first season
COACH — GREG SCHWARZ (1st season) 2021 RECORD — 9-3 (lost to Bloomfield, 22-14, in the Class S semifinals) TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA — Twitter: @RebelsNF, @NFRebelPower. JUSTIN MCCORMACK, Sr., QB, (6-1, 190) THOMAS LEARY, Sr., LB, (6-2, 180) DOUGLAS TRAYNOR, Sr., OL/DL, (6-4, 275) CHRIS KAKOS, Sr.,...
Ashland boys soccer rallies in the second half but comes up just short against Midview
ASHLAND — The Ashland boys soccer team rallied in the second half against Midview but came up short in a 4-3 nonconference loss Wednesday at Ashland Community Soccer Stadium. Ashland held a 1-0 halftime lead as junior defender Braydon Martin scored a goal off a deflection following an Arrows corner kick at the 24:55 mark of the first half. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
High school football: East Hall coach confident about youthful talent in 2022
In 2022, East Hall will be loaded with youth and inexperience at most positions. Once again, it may post more losses than wins. But the future for the Vikings is very bright with countless athletes who have displayed exceptional talent, their coach Matt Turner said, which has him extremely excited about getting to work every day.
Montclair High School’s Fitzgerald ‘hardest worker’ in field hockey moves to next level
Last week, Montclair High School graduate Grace Fitzgerald was packing her bags en route to her days in college, at Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She also was packing her field hockey sticks. Fitzgerald made the most of her senior year at Montclair as one of the top defenders...
Comments / 0