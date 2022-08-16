Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Jackson Schools Reach Agreement On Tri-County TCAT Building
An agreement reached between the Jackson County School Board, Macon County School Board and TCAT on the Tri-County TCAT location. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said the contract extends the use of the building for another two to three years. It is used for vocational classes such as wielding and culinary arts.
newstalk941.com
Jackson BOE To Engage Negotiations On Security Project Work
The Jackson County School Board voted Thursday night to allow its architect to engage negotiations with the lowest bidder for a system-wide secure school entrance project. That after the prices of work came in almost double than what was pre-approved. School Board Chair Mark Brown said the projects need to move forward considering the current entrances.
tbinewsroom.com
Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism
JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
Tennessee State Fair operators ensure safety of rides, security as event opens
Before the gates open, fair officials have to make sure every ride runs smoothly, and that every fair-goer is going to have a safe experience.
newstalk941.com
This Week Cookeville Planning Considers Subdivisions, Monterey Street Committee Meets
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Cookeville Planning Commission will meet Monday. A preliminary Plat for 132 lots along East Spring Street the largest development being considered. Members will gather at the Cookeville Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Committees will meet in a...
newstalk941.com
New Commissioners Want To Further Discuss Issues Around Park View School
Nine new Putnam County Commissioners will face a big decision out of the gates: what to do about the Park View School Project. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Elected Commissioner Terry Randolph said the county needs the additional classrooms, but when to build is the main question.
Catching a killer: sheriffs seek help from public
The Wilson County Sheriff is hoping for the public to help provide leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. Her remains were found on August 6, in a remote field. The sheriff vows an arrest will be made.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART
On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly motor vehicle crash occurred in Wilson County Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash took place in [..]
newstalk941.com
Sparta Aldermen Approve Contract For Sludge Removal
Sparta moving forward with a $50,000 project to remove sludge from its water treatment plant. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the city contracted with a company to use a vacuum hose. “Last year is the first year that we actually used this type of method to dewater the lagoon,” Hennessee...
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor
A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
1 killed in crash involving dump truck on Central Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Thursday morning.
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine
Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
wjle.com
Suspected Drug Dealer Busted by Sheriff’s Department
A suspected drug dealer was busted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department last week after a search of his home yielded a variety of drugs, weapons, a vehicle with an altered VIN number, and a large amount of cash. 39-year-old Nathan Joe Trapp of Magness Road, Smithville is under...
WSMV
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
TN Horse Shooting: Lebanon couple offers $8K reward for information on who shot their horse
A Lebanon couple is trying to find out who shot Ironman, their 10-year-old horse.
Motorcyclist killed, ejected over Center Hill Dam during crash
A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in Dekalb County on Saturday.
newstalk941.com
TTU Welcomes Back Students For First Day Of Class
Today was the first day of classes at Tennessee Tech University. Student Engagement Assistant Vice President Benjamin Stubbs said over 10,000 students began a new school year. “There’s a wonderful energy,” Stubbs said. “We have so many students on campus walking around and coming to the events and activities. Our residence halls are completely full. New students and returning students alike you can just tell they are excited for a great year.”
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
