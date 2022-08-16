Read full article on original website
India says not planning to import wheat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day
MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Brazil's Conab lowers estimates for 2022/23 sugarcane, sugar output
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to drop 1% in 2022/23 from the previous cycle to 572.9 million tonnes, government agency Conab said on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions during the growing season. Sugar output is seen down 3% to 33.89 million tonnes, while the...
Next 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine's sea ports
A further ten cargo ships are being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment under a food export agreement brokered last month, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black...
UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA/KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27. The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
UPDATE 2-Brazil's sugarcane season seen smallest since 2011 amid dryness, crop switch
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday sharply cut its view for the sugarcane crop, projecting the smallest volume since 2011 amid unfavorable weather and a large reduction in planted area as farmers switch to more profitable crops such as soy and corn. Government agency Conab said...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds, set for biggest weekly loss in one month on Ukrainian supplies
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose 1% on Friday, rebounding from last session's deep losses, although the market is poised for its biggest weekly decline in a month on Ukrainian exports and slowing demand for U.S. cargoes. Corn ticked higher while soybeans lost more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
UPDATE 1-Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets
ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on technical buying in rebound from six-month low
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on technical buying on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower...
UN chief urges more effort to ensure access to Ukrainian grain
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was still much more to do to ensure full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilisers after a U.N.-brokered food export deal. At a briefing in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Guterres...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 15
PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 32 ending Aug. 15. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 32 average in France 6 17 27 46 4 Week 31 2022 3 16 27 49 4 Week 32 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. FIGHTING. * Britain's latest military intelligence assessment...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday:. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firmer on technical buying...
