ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

India says not planning to import wheat

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Goats#Livestock#Chinese#The Australian Embassy#China Customs#Australian#Market Access#Indonesian
Agriculture Online

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Conab lowers estimates for 2022/23 sugarcane, sugar output

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to drop 1% in 2022/23 from the previous cycle to 572.9 million tonnes, government agency Conab said on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions during the growing season. Sugar output is seen down 3% to 33.89 million tonnes, while the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Next 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine's sea ports

A further ten cargo ships are being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment under a food export agreement brokered last month, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

ANKARA/KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27. The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on technical buying in rebound from six-month low

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on technical buying on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UN chief urges more effort to ensure access to Ukrainian grain

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was still much more to do to ensure full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilisers after a U.N.-brokered food export deal. At a briefing in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Guterres...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 15

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 32 ending Aug. 15. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 32 average in France 6 17 27 46 4 Week 31 2022 3 16 27 49 4 Week 32 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. FIGHTING. * Britain's latest military intelligence assessment...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday:. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firmer on technical buying...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy