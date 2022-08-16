ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
KUTV

Mountain-goers asked to look out for evidence in West Valley City homicide case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Those visiting Utah's mountains have been asked by West Valley City police to keep an eye out for evidence in a homicide case. They said it is suspected that Maren Carlson, who was 99 when she went missing in November 2021, was murdered by her grandson and her body was potentially disposed around the Kamas area in Summit County.
KUTV

Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
KUTV

IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
KUTV

Treasure trove of local products at new Orem store

KUTV — Painted Tree Boutique has a new location in Orem!. You can shop for local items from hundreds of vendors under one roof!. For more information visit paintedtree.com/locations/orem-utah. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
KUTV

New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
KUTV

Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
KUTV

Jewelry made from ethically sourced animal bones

KUTV — The following information is provided by The Local Artisan Collective. Rachel Wheeler and Ava Halka opened their shop, Vulture Vixens on Halloween of 2020, which is quite fitting for the unique jewelry they make. These Ogden-based artists create one-of-a-kind jewelry using animal bones. All of these bones...
KUTV

Week of districts' first day of classes wraps up with Ogden Schools

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Though Friday is typically the end of the school week, for more than 10,000 Utah students, it's the first day of the school year. Kids in the Ogden School District returned to the classroom on Aug. 19 with newly-built schools and access to a new online system designed to help them -- and their parents -- stay better engaged in the educational process.
KUTV

New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
