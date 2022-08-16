ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Halls looks to speed up offense this season

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wM1GK_0hITTFIh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Halls Red Devils are coming off a 5-6 season with a loss in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Powell looks to ride Potts’ arm to another state title

A lot has changed this off-season in north Knoxville, former defensive coordinator Brent Hughes takes over the program after Scott Cummings left for Oak Ridge.

“Something special is I came in with these kids when they were freshman and now they’re going to be seniors,” said Hughes. It’s just real special seeing them off and we want to do it the right way.

The Red Devils have six starters returning on offense, including wide receivers Nolan Faust and Camden Johnson. The skill positions look to be a strength on offense.

In Thursday’s KOC Jamboree at Central, Halls sped up the tempo and scored 14 points against Fulton in only one quarter of play. The goal for Hughes and his staff, get his skill position guys the ball in space and let them make plays.

Gibbs looks to be ‘road warriors’ in 2022


The Red Devils open the season on Friday night when they play host to Gibbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

West, Morristown West grab rivalry victories

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West and Morristown West started the season 1-0 after defeating their rivals on Saturday night. West 27, Bearden 7 The Rebels clashed with a Bearden team that was starting a new era with Josh Jones as its head coach. West had remorse early. Brayden Latham scampered six yards for the first […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 1 Halftime Show

WATE's Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 1 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haften of the WATE Sports on August 19, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Halls, TN
City
Powell, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Oak Ridge, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cummings
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency

Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
GREENFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigskin#Pigskin Preview#The Halls Red Devils#Fulton#The Red Devils#Nexstar Media Inc
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Songwriter Larry Gatlin coming to Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Aspiring songwriters will have the opportunity to learn from the best this weekend. The Gatlinburg Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Thursday, August 18 and will run until Sunday, August 21 at various venues in Downtown Gatlinburg. World acclaimed songwriter and Grammy award winner, Larry Gatlin...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy