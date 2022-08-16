PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Halls looks to speed up offense this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Halls Red Devils are coming off a 5-6 season with a loss in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

A lot has changed this off-season in north Knoxville, former defensive coordinator Brent Hughes takes over the program after Scott Cummings left for Oak Ridge.

“Something special is I came in with these kids when they were freshman and now they’re going to be seniors,” said Hughes. It’s just real special seeing them off and we want to do it the right way.

The Red Devils have six starters returning on offense, including wide receivers Nolan Faust and Camden Johnson. The skill positions look to be a strength on offense.

In Thursday’s KOC Jamboree at Central, Halls sped up the tempo and scored 14 points against Fulton in only one quarter of play. The goal for Hughes and his staff, get his skill position guys the ball in space and let them make plays.



The Red Devils open the season on Friday night when they play host to Gibbs.

