San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing

Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
NBC San Diego

Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing Arrested in Mexico

Oceanside Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher. The suspect identified as, Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested in Mexico last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street...
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
CBS Sacramento

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assaulting former friend with a firearm

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assaulting his former friend with a semiautomatic firearm during a confrontation last November, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, prosecutors said in a statement.  The district attorney's office said in a statement that on November 6, 2021, Mayers got into a "heated" discussion with a former friend in Hollywood and allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. In a second confrontation, he allegedly drew his handgun and fired twice "in the direction of the victim." "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in the statement. The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The 33-year-old rapper is best known for his debut album "Long. Live. A$AP" and has received two Grammy nominations. He and superstar entrepreneur Rihanna had their first child together earlier this year. 
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
foxla.com

WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man

LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
2urbangirls.com

Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
foxla.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was one of the two suspects arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend, the San Bernardino Police Department said. On July 18, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Date Street after reports of a shooting. During the investigation,...

