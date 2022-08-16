Read full article on original website
Related
Teen suspected of driving in San Diego street takeover arrested
An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Families Gather for Deadly San Diego Gaslamp Shooting Hearing
Cell phone and surveillance videos took center stage at the preliminary hearing Tuesday for Lord Gabriel. Gabriel is accused of pulling a gun and killing a man during an altercation involving several men and a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer. 25-year-old Jose “Johnny” Garcia was killed in the...
NBC San Diego
Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing Arrested in Mexico
Oceanside Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher. The suspect identified as, Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested in Mexico last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street...
Driver killed in high-speed crash on I-15 identified
The identity of a driver killed in a high-speed crash when his vehicle struck a box truck on the side of a San Diego freeway was released Thursday by county medical officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students arrested after Hilltop Middle School fight
Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, but police could not release more information because it involved minors.
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assaulting former friend with a firearm
Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assaulting his former friend with a semiautomatic firearm during a confrontation last November, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, prosecutors said in a statement. The district attorney's office said in a statement that on November 6, 2021, Mayers got into a "heated" discussion with a former friend in Hollywood and allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. In a second confrontation, he allegedly drew his handgun and fired twice "in the direction of the victim." "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in the statement. The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The 33-year-old rapper is best known for his debut album "Long. Live. A$AP" and has received two Grammy nominations. He and superstar entrepreneur Rihanna had their first child together earlier this year.
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
foxla.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was one of the two suspects arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend, the San Bernardino Police Department said. On July 18, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Date Street after reports of a shooting. During the investigation,...
Comments / 1