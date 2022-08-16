ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Every ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ reference in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’

The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest movie set in the Dragon Ball franchise is finally here, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero officially released in US theaters. The film follows Piccolo and Gohan as they uncover the sinister plans of the revamped Red Ribbon Army, and fight new androids. Super Hero might take the award for the most fan service in a Dragon Ball film, as the film contains many references to both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. So let’s unpack every reference we caught in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

A surprisingly solid horror sequel you never knew existed makes a splash on streaming

Horror sequels are one of the toughest cinematic feats to pull off with any great degree of consistency, with the majority of them simply rehashing the same concept over and over again until the tank runs out of gas and audiences lose interest. While that’s true to an extent when it comes to The Reef: Stalked, the surprise second chapter was much better than it had any right to be.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy