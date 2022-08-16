ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your brunch on. Nonprofit hosting to collect funds for free wigs for women.

By Emily West
A nonprofit that aids women and children experiencing hair loss is throwing a brunch fundraiser this weekend in Clarksville.

Markeisha Wardell — a salon owner up who organizes the "Select Your Crown" — is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Yada on 111 Franklin St.

"We give women the tools to get wigs covered by insurance relieving them from financial stress, along with professional makeovers and cosmetic education. We're here to uplift and restore the beauty and confidence that cancer and alopecia often steal from women dealing with these diseases," Wardell said.

The Select Your Crown event brought 100 women together, all of which were sent home with a custom wig last October.

Tickets are $25 a person and proceeds go directly Wardell's wig organization.

Visit yadaonfranklin.com for more details.

