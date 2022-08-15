Read full article on original website
Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. Who knew 0% of anything could bring us so much joy?. Inflation was flat for the month of July—though it’s still up 8.5% year over year, which is near a multi-decade high. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at a slower pace next month (50 basis points as opposed to the 75 basis point hikes that have been the norm since June). And this follows other positive signs that inflation may be falling, like supply chain improvements. Does this mean we’ve seen the worst of inflation? 👀
