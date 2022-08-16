Read full article on original website
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator will bring a soapy Italian period piece to Netflix
The creator of Orange is the New Black, Jenji Kohan, is back collaborating with Netflix to bring the streaming service its next soap drama series The Decameron. In an announcement today the company revealed a series order for the upcoming show which will take place in Italy during the mid-1300s. It will follow a group of nobles at a grand villa alongside their servants waiting out the plague that has struck the city.
Will there be ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 on HBO Max?
Fans of The Rehearsal on HBO Max have come to love the show for the quirky, at times mind-blowing, comedy that it provides to viewers. Nathan Fielder takes his talents all around to help typical people rehearse different conversations or events that might be coming up in their lives, that way they can feel more comfortable once those events are actually here — at least that’s the setup.
‘She-Hulk’ director explains why the fourth wall breaks are necessary for the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicked off on Disney Plus this week, and it delivered a lot of firsts for the MCU. The first appearance from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, our first confirmation that Steve Rogers had sex, and, notably, the franchise’s first fourth wall-breaking moments. As per her comic book adventures, Shulkie knows she’s in a TV show and speaks directly to the audience.
‘Ahsoka’ star reveals how much ‘Rebels’ inspires her take on Sabine Wren
It goes without saying that the presence of Dave Filoni as one of the key cogs in the Star Wars creative machine has led to an influx of animated elements being folded into live-action canon, something that’s set to continue in a major way with Rosario Dawson’s spinoff series Ahsoka.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Reboot Is Now 'On Pause' Until Its Eventual Resurrection
The reboot, which was set to feature a Black woman in the lead role, was announced years ago with Joss Whedon returning as executive producer.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
MCU fans get emotional over the sentimental value of Smart Hulk’s lab
As anyone could have predicted a mile off, the first episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sparked a thousand discussions as fans analyzed, dissected, and picked apart their first encounter with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. For the most part, fans have been receptive to the...
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains her love of trolling Kevin Feige
As one of the most important, influential, and powerful figures in modern Hollywood, you wouldn’t have thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige would be the victim of a relentless trolling campaign, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao clearly had other ideas. It may have...
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes
What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
Who are the ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunners and did they work on ‘Game of Thrones’ too?
HBO’s latest television series set in the world of Westeros is nearly here, with House of the Dragon set to release its premiere episode on August 22, 2022. While some fans of George R. R. Martin’s creation are undoubtedly excited about the series, other fans are trepidatious, remembering how they felt after the last season of Game of Thrones.
How ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ are connected, explained
Game of Thrones became a worldwide phenomenon and took the world by storm back in 2011, so much so that there is a new prequel coming out, House of the Dragon, that will only add to the legacy that Game of Thrones established. Those who have seen Game of Thrones cannot wait to see House of the Dragon tell the stories that came before.
Horror fans come out of the woodwork to praise an underwhelming remake
There’s nothing that puts the cat amongst the pigeons quite like discussing reboots and remakes, particularly in the horror genre that sees fewer and fewer original concepts come out. But cast your mind back to the heady days of 1999. Family Guy had just aired its first episode, The...
All ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ characters and voice cast
With a 2024 release date, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be the first anime adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s masterpiece. Kenji Kamiyama will helm this tale of Helm Hammerhand, a Rohan king whose realm is besieged by Dunlending rebels 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Portraying the film’s fantastical characters are new and notable actors alike. Here are all the War of the Rohirrim characters and voice actors that have hitherto been announced.
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
‘The Sandman’: Dream’s capture triggers the Sleepy Sickness — what chaos would locking away the other Endless unleash?
The entire premise of Netflix’s fantasy series The Sandman relies on the after-effects of Dream, one of the seven powerful Endless, getting captured. Him being locked up leads to a myriad of dire consequences like dreams and nightmares running rogue in the waking world, his realm turning into ruins, and the human world being plagued with Sleepy Sickness. Well, if this is what happens when Dream is imprisoned, what would happen if any of the other Endless — Despair, Death, Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, or Desire — were the ones locked away with no means of instant escape?
