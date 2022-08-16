ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Community leaders hold forum to discuss solutions for homeless population

By Reyna Preciado
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYr8z_0hITSkQt00

The City of Tucson is looking deeper at what contributes to homelessness and how they can help pull people out of it.

The 2022 Point In Time Count shows a total of 804 homeless people have a mental illness, 556 have a substance use disorder, and 39 with HIV and/or aids. Of these groups, 1174 remain unsheltered. Now, a new initiative is focusing on housing these high-need groups specifically.

The City of Tucson Housing and Development Department and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness want to use data to help those most in need.

Today they held a community forum focused on a new initiative called “F.U.S.E.,” which stands for Frequent User System Engagement.

This system collects data on who is frequently using costly crisis services like emergency rooms, jails, and shelters.

Liz Morales is the City of Tucson Housing and Development Department Director, and she says, “with this initiative, what we know, and again with proven evidence-based practices, is that when we coordinate those systems that share data, and coordinate resources, we see a decrease in the use of the different systems.”

This data shows which individuals have health or behavioral issues, and provides them with the resources they need to get housed.

“We can start ending homelessness for individuals that are in high need,” said Morales.

Morales heard from people involved with the homeless community and got feedback on the approach.

Jeannette Garment is a recovering addict and stays in an emergency shelter at the Wildcat Inn.

“Unfortunately, with my record, that has been a major issue on being homeless,” said Garment.

Garment is now nine months sober, and says having shelter has helped her recover.

“I didn’t have anything to really worry about. Now that I do have housing available, it’s something to strive for to keep,” she said.

She is waiting on her housing voucher, along with other residents at the Wildcat Inn.

Morales says this new initiative will help keep people like Garment housed.

“The goal is to end homelessness for the individual,” said Garment.

City leaders say this initiative will also save money by keeping more people out of hospitals and jail.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

Comments / 26

Erin Jordan
5d ago

Haven't lived here for over 24yrs & it's astounding how serious homelessness situation has become in Our beautiful Old Pueblo including Marana & Oro Valley. Let's quickly get this done City of Tucson unlike sitting on it for years to come as Pima County Road Maintenance has until recently.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Payroll problems plague Amphitheater Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona teachers receive the lowest pay in the nation, according to HireAHelper. The California-based company connects people with professional movers. Now, some local teachers have also gone unpaid for weeks. Payroll issues are hampering Amphitheater Unified School District, leaving some retired educators with surprise...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water shortages mean higher prices for customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
TUCSON, AZ
getnews.info

Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving

Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Unsheltered#Tucson Pima Collaboration
KGUN 9

Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Amphitheater School District teachers complain about missing paychecks

Some teachers in the Amphitheater School District have gone two pay periods without receiving a paycheck for summer school and worry they may be in danger of missing a third. Today district superintendent Todd Jaeger sent an apology to all Amphi employees. In it, he said many of the problems...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Remains of Korean War veteran returned to Southern Arizona

The remains of U.S. Army Private Felix Yanez, a soldier from Douglas, who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson. Private Yanez was killed in action in South Korea, on July 16, 1950. Ongoing combat in the are meant his body could not be recovered at that time.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy