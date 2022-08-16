Community leaders hold forum to discuss solutions for homeless population

The City of Tucson is looking deeper at what contributes to homelessness and how they can help pull people out of it.

The 2022 Point In Time Count shows a total of 804 homeless people have a mental illness, 556 have a substance use disorder, and 39 with HIV and/or aids. Of these groups, 1174 remain unsheltered. Now, a new initiative is focusing on housing these high-need groups specifically.

The City of Tucson Housing and Development Department and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness want to use data to help those most in need.

Today they held a community forum focused on a new initiative called “F.U.S.E.,” which stands for Frequent User System Engagement.

This system collects data on who is frequently using costly crisis services like emergency rooms, jails, and shelters.

Liz Morales is the City of Tucson Housing and Development Department Director, and she says, “with this initiative, what we know, and again with proven evidence-based practices, is that when we coordinate those systems that share data, and coordinate resources, we see a decrease in the use of the different systems.”

This data shows which individuals have health or behavioral issues, and provides them with the resources they need to get housed.

“We can start ending homelessness for individuals that are in high need,” said Morales.

Morales heard from people involved with the homeless community and got feedback on the approach.

Jeannette Garment is a recovering addict and stays in an emergency shelter at the Wildcat Inn.

“Unfortunately, with my record, that has been a major issue on being homeless,” said Garment.

Garment is now nine months sober, and says having shelter has helped her recover.

“I didn’t have anything to really worry about. Now that I do have housing available, it’s something to strive for to keep,” she said.

She is waiting on her housing voucher, along with other residents at the Wildcat Inn.

Morales says this new initiative will help keep people like Garment housed.

“The goal is to end homelessness for the individual,” said Garment.

City leaders say this initiative will also save money by keeping more people out of hospitals and jail.

