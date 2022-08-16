Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and a few officers with the Wilmington Police Department make up the more than 60 school resource officers in New Hanover County Schools. School resource officers took part in simulation training Saturday. The biggest focus,...
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
Winnabow to receive $500,000 grant for historical site preservation
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Aug. 16 that Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site will receive a $500,000 grant for preservation work. The grant is part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program administered through the Historic Preservation Fund for the purpose of commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your Own Okra. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Novant Health growing partnership with UNC Health to expand pediatric specialty care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has added physicians in partnership with UNC Health to add new and expand current pediatric specialty care services to shorten wait times in their Wilmington clinics. When Novant acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center in 2021, they also entered a partnership with UNC Health...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WECT
Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther...
WECT
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WECT
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WECT
‘Be excited about the potential, but also be cautious’: Expert weighs in on pros and cons of FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the FDA approved hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter earlier this week, experts like Clell Hamm, owner of Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, say there are some benefits to this. “The goal is to help people with mild hearing losses and moderate hearing losses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
WECT
‘Coffee with a Cop’ event makes post-pandemic return
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Leland police officers met with the community over cups of coffee. The Coffee with a Cop event happened Saturday morning. Officers gathered at the Starbucks at Leland Town Center to meet community members, answer their questions and hear feedback. For Chief Jeremy Humphries, it was an especially important event, as it was his first since taking on his role.
Comments / 0