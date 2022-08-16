Read full article on original website
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Woman dies at Minneapolis hospital 10 days after being shot
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman in her mid-20s died at the hospital after being shot downtown ten days earlier. In information provided to the media, Minneapolis police said that on Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall. Police found a woman in her mid-20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
fox9.com
Carjacking attempt leads to gunfight between groups, suspects still on the loose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are searching for three suspects that attempted a carjacking Friday, leading to both the victim and perpetrators shooting at each other. According to MPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 2200 10th Ave S. Once onsite, they found a man with...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Mother speaks out after 25-year-old daughter was shot on Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of a shooting victim is speaking out about gun violence in hopes of promoting peace on the streets.Her 25-year-old daughter was shot on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall in broad daylight on Aug. 10.Hennepin County attorneys have charged 23-year-old Perishea Young with attempted murder and first degree assault."I'm angry and sad at the same time," said Margaret Daniels. For the past 10 days, Daniels has not left the side of daughter, Shauwna Campbell.She was shot on her birthday, and it was the last time she heard her youngest daughter's voice."She Facetimed me saying, 'Happy birthday, Mommie,...
Eli Hart's father files lawsuit against Dakota Co. in 6-year-old's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the aftermath of his 6-year-old son's killing; the boy's mother currently faces criminal charges in the boy's death.According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Tory Hart is suing Dakota County in Eli Hart's death. The suit also names specific employees of the county, who Tory Hart's suit claims were negligent.In filing the lawsuit, Tory Hart seeks more than $75,000 in damages.Eli Hart was found dead in the truck of his mother's car in May. His body had been discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. Dakota County court records show that Julissa Thaler and Tory Hart were in a custody battle prior to the boy's death. Eli Hart had been placed into foster care in January 2021 after concerns grew of Thaler's mental health, her criminal history and living situation.Thaler, 28, has been charged with murder.If convicted, Thaler could face up to 40 years in prison.
Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison
A 30-year-old inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was found dead inside his cell this week. A spokesperson with the Department of Corrections identified the man as Castle Rogers Ahlbeck, from Brooklyn Park. According to the department, on Monday, Aug. 15 at about 11 a.m., Ahlbeck was found unresponsive in his...
fox9.com
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
fox9.com
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
George Floyd witness to invoke the fifth again
A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to plead the fifth during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
Former Rudolph's restaurant damaged by fire; crews say squatters were inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that what used to be Rudolph's restaurant on 19th and Lyndale Avenue was damaged by smoke and fire Friday morning.Crews responded to the boarded-up structure just after 10 a.m. There was heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.The fire was extinguished; the fire department said that it was located inside an add-on structure.There was evidence on the scene that there had been homeless persons or squatters inside the closed restaurant. The add-on structure was evacuated, and crews took down the boards to the main building to see if anyone else was inside there. Crews say the fire did not reach the main building.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire
A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
