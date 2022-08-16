ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 155 – 2022 Purdue Volleyball

By Adam Bartels - Assignment Editor
 5 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Volleyball season is upon us with their opening matches, part of the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville, less than 2 weeks away!

Head Coach Dave Shondell is heading into his 20th season leading the Lady Boilermakers, and expectations, goals, and motivation within the locker rom at Holloway Gymnasium remain high, despite a very different looking squad than last year that made it to the Elite 8.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Shondell about preparations for this season, this year’s roster, goals, and more!

Roster
Schedule

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

