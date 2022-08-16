Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
NBC Sports
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
NBC Sports
Why York is excited about Lance heading into 2022 season
The 49ers have handed the keys to the franchise to 23-year-old Trey Lance after naming him the starting quarterback, despite Jimmy Garoppolo being on the roster. During an interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, 49ers CEO Jed York spoke about what qualities he has seen from Lance that might explain San Francisco's decision to go with the young quarterback.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
NBC Sports
Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'
EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
NBC Sports
Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020
No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
NBC Sports
Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster
NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
NBC Sports
Malik Willis focuses on staying in the pocket in second preseason game
In the Titans’ first preseason game, coach Mike Vrabel benched rookie quarterback Malik Willis for taking off and running when Vrabel wanted him to stay in the pocket and pass. Willis says he learned his lesson. In the Titans’ second preseason game on Saturday night, Willis’s passing numbers weren’t...
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence has to calm down, settle in early in games
The Jaguars played quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the entire first half of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and all four of the full drives he led ended in Pittsburgh territory. Those drives only resulted in six points, however. Ryan Santoso missed one of his three field goal tries and...
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
Alex Leatherwood struggles for Raiders in Week Two preseason showing
From the moment the Raiders used the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the team knew it would be a controversial pick. With a new front office and a new coaching staff, there’s no longer any reason to try to justify what may have been a bust.
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit
Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
NBC Sports
Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade
Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
