NFL

NBC Sports

Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?

Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension

EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why York is excited about Lance heading into 2022 season

The 49ers have handed the keys to the franchise to 23-year-old Trey Lance after naming him the starting quarterback, despite Jimmy Garoppolo being on the roster. During an interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, 49ers CEO Jed York spoke about what qualities he has seen from Lance that might explain San Francisco's decision to go with the young quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York State
NBC Sports

Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison

Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'

EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020

No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NFL
Roger Goodell
Jermaine Johnson
NBC Sports

Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer

The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Malik Willis focuses on staying in the pocket in second preseason game

In the Titans’ first preseason game, coach Mike Vrabel benched rookie quarterback Malik Willis for taking off and running when Vrabel wanted him to stay in the pocket and pass. Willis says he learned his lesson. In the Titans’ second preseason game on Saturday night, Willis’s passing numbers weren’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2

CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Alex Leatherwood struggles for Raiders in Week Two preseason showing

From the moment the Raiders used the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the team knew it would be a controversial pick. With a new front office and a new coaching staff, there’s no longer any reason to try to justify what may have been a bust.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more

For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit

Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade

Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

