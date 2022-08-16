Ed-itorial: “Thank God there are only 2 Saints preseason games left”

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Over the weekend, the Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 in the preseason opener. My first thought on the Saints preseason is “Thank God there are only two games left.”

Coaches like preseason games, and so do the owners who charge the fans full price while the stars sit. In 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, there were no preseason games. Did you miss it? Didn’t think so.

Here’s what I liked: Andy Dalton ran the offense like a pro. One day soon, cornerback Paulsen Adebo will be an All-Pro.

Free agent rookie running back Abram Smith is a good pickup. Forget about the fumble on the goal line — it was a rookie mistake and he’ll get better. But, you can see what the Saints like Smith. He’s smooth, not rushed, yet decisive, and with good feet.

Trevor Penning was very good in run blocking, but not so good in pass blocking. The rookie played 78% of the offensive snaps — he should play more. He’ll get better, trust me.



The Saints kick off their second preseason game on Friday in Green Bay.

