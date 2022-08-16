ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ed-itorial: “Thank God there are only 2 Saints preseason games left”

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3numeY_0hITSIuf00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Over the weekend, the Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 in the preseason opener. My first thought on the Saints preseason is “Thank God there are only two games left.”

Coaches like preseason games, and so do the owners who charge the fans full price while the stars sit. In 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, there were no preseason games. Did you miss it? Didn’t think so.

Here’s what I liked: Andy Dalton ran the offense like a pro. One day soon, cornerback Paulsen Adebo will be an All-Pro.

Ed-itorial: Are there any reasons Brian Kelly can’t win at LSU?

Free agent rookie running back Abram Smith is a good pickup. Forget about the fumble on the goal line — it was a rookie mistake and he’ll get better. But, you can see what the Saints like Smith. He’s smooth, not rushed, yet decisive, and with good feet.

Trevor Penning was very good in run blocking, but not so good in pass blocking. The rookie played 78% of the offensive snaps — he should play more. He’ll get better, trust me.

The Saints kick off their second preseason game on Friday in Green Bay.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Preseason Games#Texans#American Football#Ed Itorial#Lsu#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Jayden Daniels will put up “ridiculous numbers” this season

Jayden Daniels’ personal quarterback coach, Ryan Porter, likes what he sees from the now-LSU quarterback coming into this season. After a tumultuous exit at Arizona State, Daniels is ‘getting back to the basics,’ and Porter already sees some changes paying off & giving the QB the confidence he needs to guide a new offensive playbook. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy