ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Acura Integra won’t be brand’s last gas-powered model launch

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkXq6_0hITSG9D00

(Motor Authority) — More gas-powered vehicles are coming from Acura, despite an Automotive News (subscription required) report stating that the Acura Integra hatchback launched for the 2023 model year will be the brand’s final launch for a vehicle still equipped with an internal-combustion engine. The story was reported based on an interview with Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, but the brand refutes AN ‘s conclusion.

Acura spokesman Andrew Quillin shared a statement correcting the record. “The AutoNews article referenced is speculative, and not based on confirmed plans or statements. While we can’t comment on future product plans, the recently introduced 2023 Integra will not be the last new ICE vehicle from Acura. Acura will play a critical role in Honda’s transition to electrified vehicles. In fact, as we announced last fall, Acura will lead American Honda’s transition to electrification and digitalization. This begins with an all-new full electric Acura SUV coming in 2024.”

Given the product cycle of Acuras such as the RDX compact crossover and TLX mid-size sedan, the switch to battery-electric powertrains would be extremely difficult. Both are due for an update in the next few years, and we expect them to continue with gas engines.

Nonethless, Acura is moving toward electric vehicles. Korkor in a separate interview with Automotive News published last December said Acura was committed to electric vehicles and would skip launching additional hybrid vehicles as it makes the transition from gas to battery power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBU9e_0hITSG9D00

The transition will start as early as the 2024 model year when Acura launches an electric SUV that will be built by General Motors on its Ultium platform found in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Parent company Honda will also launch an SUV based on the Ultium platform for 2024. Honda (and likely Acura) also plans EVs based on its own e:Architecture platform starting from 2026.

In addition, we might see an electric NSX in the not too distant future. Acura boss Jon Ikeda confirmed plans for a third-generation NSX last summer when Acura rolled out the 2022 NSX Type S to mark the end of the current second-generation model’s run. His comments at the time implied that the next NSX would be powered by something other than a standalone internal-combustion engine like the first-gen car and a hybrid setup like the second-gen car.

Honda has since teased a pair of electric sports cars , one of which was described as a “flagship” model (shown above) and looks to have proportions like a mid-engine supercar. The other car looks to feature the proportions of a front-engine rear-wheel-drive sports car and as a result may serve as a spiritual successor to the S2000.

Update: This story has been updated to include the statement from Acura and to correct the record that the Integra will not be the last vehicle launched with a gas engine.

Motor Authority Senior Editor Kirk Bell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura Tlx#Electric Sports Cars#Motor Authority#Automotive News#Autonews#American Honda#Acuras#Rdx#Tlx
KSN News

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7 million health care fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita brothers were in court today as a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging them with engaging in an alleged health care fraud scheme that resulted in over $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The Department of Justice says that between 2017 and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Haysville chiropractor indicted for COVID loan fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 1 a.m. for the report of a cutting in the 1200 block of N Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy