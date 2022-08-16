ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs waive four players; officially sign DT Danny Shelton

By Jared Bush
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DT9hc_0hITS2sI00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs were back at training camp on Monday following their preseason loss to the Chicago Bears and they started the day by making five roster moves.

They waived four players before practice including veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson. The other players waived include wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings and offenisve tackle Evan Ksiezarczyk.

The Chiefs traded for Johnson back in May for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans. That pick will now be returned as the Chiefs continue to emphasize youth in their secondary.

NFL rosters must now be cut down to 85 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 15. That number must be 80 by the following Tuesday, August 23 and the final 53-man roster must be set by Tuesday, August 30. Right now they are currently at 87 players.

The Chiefs also officially signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The team is preparing for their second preseason game at home against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. CT.

